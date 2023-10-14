ICC CWC 2023 IND-PAK: Watch Sea of Cricket Fans In ‘Blue’ Gather Outside Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Clash

Home

ICC CWC World Cup 2023: Indian cricket team is going to Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. before this, India beat Australia in their opener before crushing Afghanistan in their second game.

Ahmedabad: Hours before the intense India vs. Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, a massive gathering of Indian supporters, dressed in blue, gathered outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They were prepared to passionately support the Men in Blue during the adrenaline-filled match. India and Pakistan are set to face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Indian team aims to continue their seven-match winning streak against Pakistan, while Pakistan seeks to break their World Cup losing streak against Team India.

ICC CWC 2023 IND-PAK: Watch Outside Visuals of NM Stadium Here

Security has also been beefed up outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match today.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Security beefed up outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today pic.twitter.com/AR1d4lBoE7 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

Fans are eagerly waiting for the match to start.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A cricket fan says, “Pakistan is scared of the name Virat Kohli…He will hit century today…” pic.twitter.com/Z7E9Jqv1Rf — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Cricket fans cheer for team India ahead of the ICC World Cup match against Pakistan today. Visuals from outside the Narendra Modi stadium pic.twitter.com/KD7m8OCM8l — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

India kicked off their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan secured two wins in two matches, building momentum leading up to this significant encounter.

Fans are hopeful that India’s cricket stars, including Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, will maintain their consistent performances, allowing the country to maintain an 8-0 winning record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, further solidifying their dominance in this rivalry.

