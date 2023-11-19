Home

Viral

IND vs AUS: Cat Predicts World Cup Winner; Swiggy Shares Post

IND vs AUS: Cat Predicts World Cup Winner; Swiggy Shares Post

As expected, the cat smelled one of the hands and guessed which team the feline had guessed to be the winner. Well, for that, you have to check out the post.

IND vs AUS: Cat Predicts World Cup Winner; Swiggy Shares Post

Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: Yes, the most thrilling match has started, and Pat Cummins chose to field first. Now, the whole country has come to a standstill as the match has begun. All the cricket fanatics are glued to their television screens, praying that the ‘Men in Blue’ win the glittery ICC World Cup trophy. Swiggy has shared a post in which a furry pet cat can be seen predicting the winner. In the posts shared by Swiggy, a pet owner can be seen showing fists to the cat so that the cat can select the one in which the names of both teams were written. As expected, the cat smelled one of the hands and guessed which team the feline had guessed to be the winner. Well, for that, you have to check out the post.

Trending Now

asked my cat who’s going to win today 😼 guess we have a clear answer 😽 #INDvAUS #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/XHwo8PEHZj — Swiggy (@Swiggy) November 19, 2023

You may like to read

Since being shared the post has garnered much attention accumulated thousands of views and numerous likes.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The Much-Awaited Finale Match

The Indian Cricket Team, which has an unbeaten run to the title clash, is just a win away from holding the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy. India will lock horns with five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday at around 2 pm.

India has showcased dominance in the competition thus far, with several individual records being broken as each player showcases their A-game.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most ODI centuries, and Mohammed Shami achieved the milestone of becoming the first Indian bowler to secure a seven-wicket haul in ODI history.

India aims to hold the winning momentum against Australia, a team they defeated to commence their campaign last month.

Conversely, Australia had a forgettable start to their campaign, losing the first two league games to India and South Africa, respectively.

However, Australia Cricket Team led by Pat Cummins made a roaring comeback in the subsequent games, now boasting an eight-match winning streak after overcoming South Africa in the semi-final. Australia will need to deliver another top-notch performance to contain the high-flying India in the final.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India, Australia Squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.