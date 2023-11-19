Home

Ind vs Aus: Mystery Astrologer Predicts World Cup Match ‘Ball By Ball’, Post Is Viral

A mystery astrologer has predicted the World Cup finale match between India and Australia ‘ball by ball’. The post has gone viral on the internet.

Mystery Astrological Prediction World Cup 2023 Final Match: The thrilling World Cup finale has started, and India has lost some crucial wickets, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer in the initial 11 overs. Now, all eyes are on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who are on the ground, trying their best to score as many runs as possible. Meanwhile, a prominent astrologer named Sumit Bajaj has predicted the match ‘phase-wise,’ favouring luck over each over – providing a prediction for each stage of the match.

Bajaj took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Important phase wise Favour of Luck As earlier highlighted, some part of match may invite some partial collapse etc & turn the game around Just highlighting & should be analysed along with in sync with imp timings & Imp overs.”

“Important Overs (to be synchronised with timings): 1st Innings: 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9.4-10.2, 10.3-11.2, 14.4-15.2, 17th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 27th, 31st, 34.4-35.2, 47th “Some changes as match started 1 min late,” he wrote in next post.

Important phase wise Favour of Luck As earlier highlighted, some part of match may invite some partial collapse etc & turn the game around Just highlighting & should be analysed along with in sync with imp timings & Imp overs#INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023 #INDvsAUS… pic.twitter.com/lzAJaRxPZ7 — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) November 19, 2023



However, netizens have found his predictions to synchronise with the grand match.

