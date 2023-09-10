Home

IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Memes Flood Internet As Rain Interrupts Thrilling Clash

An intriguing phase of play was underway with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli attempting to ride out the nervy phase as dot balls piled up. With India 147/2 in 24.1 overs, rain arrived, forcing the players back into the dressing room.

Memes Flood Internet As Rain Interrupts Thrilling Clash. | Photo: Twitter

As expected heavy downpour has arrived in Colombo, disturbing yet thrilling another India-Pakistan match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Initially, it began as a drizzle, but quickly escalated into a heavy downpour, prompting the ground staff to swiftly cover the field. India had a promising start after Pakistan opted to field first in their first match of the Super 4 stage. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma showcased their prowess with half-centuries, forging a century partnership. However, Pakistan countered with a couple of significant breakthroughs. Furious over the interruption caused by showers, netizens began sharing funny rain memes and hilarious posts to pass the time, resulting in the trending hashtag #BHAvsPAK on X (formerly Twitter).

We have curated some of the best funny memes and posts for you, so read and enjoy.

Talking about the match, currently, most of the covers are removed, but still, there is a damp surface on the mid-wicket side which the ground staff are trying hard to remove the damp patch. Rohit Sharma is currently inside the ground with coach Rahul Dravid. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is also coming in the ground with Mohammad Rizwan.

