IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Memes Flood Internet As Rain Interrupts Thrilling Clash
An intriguing phase of play was underway with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli attempting to ride out the nervy phase as dot balls piled up. With India 147/2 in 24.1 overs, rain arrived, forcing the players back into the dressing room.
As expected heavy downpour has arrived in Colombo, disturbing yet thrilling another India-Pakistan match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Initially, it began as a drizzle, but quickly escalated into a heavy downpour, prompting the ground staff to swiftly cover the field. India had a promising start after Pakistan opted to field first in their first match of the Super 4 stage. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma showcased their prowess with half-centuries, forging a century partnership. However, Pakistan countered with a couple of significant breakthroughs. Furious over the interruption caused by showers, netizens began sharing funny rain memes and hilarious posts to pass the time, resulting in the trending hashtag #BHAvsPAK on X (formerly Twitter).
We have curated some of the best funny memes and posts for you, so read and enjoy.
What Rain does to Ind vs Pak matches!!!… ❤️
Rain ️ be like: I’m back
5.30pm – rain stopped…
5.57pm – covers off…
6.02pm – rain comes back…
6.10pm – rain stopped…#IndiavsPak Gill #AsiaCup #Hitman #विश्व_गुरु_भारत #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #actress #Abhiya#AsiaCup2023… pic.twitter.com/LzlvARmmRa
— K.P.Prabha Reddy (@PrabhaReddykp) September 10, 2023
Unseen real footage of Rohit and Babar during toss #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAKpic.twitter.com/5OqyiMCuKp
— 3 (@thegoat_msd_) September 10, 2023
Shubman Gill smashing Shaheen Afridi in Asia cup right now!
#INDvsPAK#IndiavsPak Gill #AsiaCup #Hitman #विश्व_गुरु_भारत #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #actress #Abhiya#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsPAK #Rain#SriLanka #IPL2024 #BHAvsPAK#G20Bharat2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/tlIQ2TQJ6G
— Diksha Choudhary (@cutedikshaji) September 10, 2023
Second time rain is saving India yar
Aaj match hojae bs #AsiaCup2023 #BHAvsPAK
#IndiavsPak #rain #Colombo pic.twitter.com/Mn5BBgKiRT
— Abdul Rafay (@rafayhassan17) September 10, 2023
All Pakistanis fans and players right now#INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #RohitSharma #PKMKB pic.twitter.com/ev0wqmpbDY
— Shubham (@DankShubhum) September 10, 2023
#CRPF‘s heart beats for Indo-Pak match today in Kashmir Let’s come together and cheer for the spirit of cricket & unity. #AsiaCup #BHAvsPAK #Shaheen #Naseem #Shadab #GERJAP #tiwa #earthquake #actress #زلزال_المغرب #IndiavsPak #SidemenCharityMatch #G20BharatSummit pic.twitter.com/lmDZcetnxr
— Sant Pal (@Nation_LoverX) September 10, 2023
Bad news: Rain is back & it’s heavier !!!…
INDIA – PAKISTAN players in dressing room during Rain ❤️#IndiavsPak Gill #AsiaCup #Hitman #विश्व_गुरु_भारत #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #Abhiya#AsiaCup #INDvPAK #Rain #IPL2024 #pakvsind2023#PAKvIND #G20Bharat2023 #PAKvsIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Z7hBLnT7tR
— Ruby Yadav (@Ruby_yadav01) September 10, 2023
Rohit Sharma to Shadab Khan
6 6 4 6 4 completes his 50 #IndiavsPak #INDvPAK #PakvsInd #RohitSharma #RohitSharma #shubmangill #gill #AsiaCup #BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/nE9l7dJWD9
— AP (@AksP009) September 10, 2023
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Matches This Year. #IndiavsPak #BHAvsPAK #Colombo #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/k4UGjH5SFX
— ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) September 10, 2023
DRS Merchant Rizwan
Picture : @Amanprabhat9 #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/D2YfZZz7n4
— Ashley (Molly) (@MollyAshleySays) September 10, 2023
Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan
Rain be like :#INDvsPAK #IndiavsPak #BharatVsIndia #BHAvsPAK#RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/mj382w0MJV
— Charuu (@Iamcharuu10) September 10, 2023
India vs Pakistan Match Update#INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/p8WxTqR0Tn
— Shubham (@DankShubhum) September 10, 2023
Talking about the match, currently, most of the covers are removed, but still, there is a damp surface on the mid-wicket side which the ground staff are trying hard to remove the damp patch. Rohit Sharma is currently inside the ground with coach Rahul Dravid. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is also coming in the ground with Mohammad Rizwan.
Check all live updates here.
