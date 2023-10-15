Home

India Orders 250 Biryanis Per Minute On Swiggy During India vs Pak Clash; Chandigarh Family Tops The List

During the recent India vs. Pakistan World Cup match between India and Pakistan, approximately 250 biryanis were ordered per minute on Swiggy.

Ind vs Pak match or Biryani Vs Cricket Fans: Cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is not a affair and each match between the two powehouses, whether its 20-20 or ODI, generate immense excitement among fans and if its world cup then the match transformed into a war. as expected same excitement and emotions were witnessed in both the countries during the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 match which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India took the glory very easily leaving the ‘Men in Green’ long faced. Amid the congratulations posts social media platforms some post from Swiggy grabbed all the eye balls when it disclosed how much biryani people had ordered during the adrenaline-filled match.

