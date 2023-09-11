Home

‘Toh Jeeta Kaun…?’ Pakistani Couple’s Funny Reaction To Ind vs Pak Match Amid Rain Wins Hearts

Pakistani fans, waiting anxiously in their hotels in Colombo for the match to resume, are eager to enjoy this friendly rivalry with their neighboring country.

Pakistani Couple’s Funny Reaction To Ind vs Pak Match Amid Rain Wins Hearts. | Photo: Twitter Farid Khan

As the persistent rainy weather in Sri Lanka continues to disrupt the eagerly anticipated India vs. Pakistan Super 4 match of the Asia Cup, a heartwarming video featuring a Pakistani couple has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a man, accompanied by a beautiful woman, humorously mentions the previous match where the Pakistani cricket team took 12 wickets of the ‘Men In Blue’ while India took none. Pakistani fans, waiting anxiously in their hotels in Colombo for the match to resume, are eager to enjoy this friendly rivalry with their neighbouring country.

The woman, seemingly upset about the match’s current status, playfully expresses her love for the cricketers, whether they play or not, saying, ‘Tum khelo na khelo, humein tum se pyaar hai’ (Whether you play or not, we love you).

Watch The Adorable Couple Here

‘Hum ne India ke 12 out kiye hain, unho ne aik bhi nahin kia toh jeeta kaun?’ – Pakistan fans are finding happiness in all this rain 😂♥️ #AsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/jiOmsBflqW — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 11, 2023

‘Tum khelo na khelo, humein tum se pyaar hay – Pakistan fans with new slogan after all the rains 😂♥️ Pakistan fans are in the hotel, waiting for rain to stop so they can move towards the stadium 😔🌧️ #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/XTh86KQ3Ex — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 11, 2023



This video, which has rapidly gained popularity on the internet, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Farid Khan. He captioned it with, ”Hum ne India ke 12 out kiye hain, unho ne aik bhi nahin kia toh jeeta kaun?’ – Pakistan fans are finding happiness in all this rain 😂♥️.’ Khan also shared another clip featuring the woman coining a new slogan based on the match’s current situation: ‘Tum khelo na khelo, humein tum se pyaar hai – Pakistan fans with a new slogan after all the rain 😂♥️. Pakistan fans are in the hotel, waiting for the rain to stop so they can head to the stadium.’

Netizens, who are equally eager for the match to resume, have praised the couple for spreading happiness on the internet.

