By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ind Vs Pak Viral Moment: Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, ‘Recites Mantra’ Before Taking Imam’s Wicket
During the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match, netizens noticed that Hardik Pandya was talking to the ball and reciting a mantra just before taking Imam-ul-Haq's wicket.
India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak), World Cup 2023: Yes, the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash is going on at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to field in the big-ticket contest. The ‘Men in Blue’ are looking aggressive and are trying to take wickets faster as possible. Dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, showcased his magic on the field, securing a crucial wicket during the intense 2023 World Cup clash. The electrifying moment took place at the iconic stadium, leaving fans in awe of Pandya’s prowess when he sent Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.
Trending Now
During the 13th over of the match, Imam-ul-Haq appeared to be in good form at the crease, having previously hit a boundary off Pandya. However, Pandya was determined to make a breakthrough. He bowled a remarkable delivery just outside the off-stump. Left-handed Imam-ul-Haq tried to drive the ball, but it took an unexpected turn. The ball grazed the outside edge of his bat, and KL Rahul, the vigilant wicketkeeper, made a safe catch.
You may like to read
IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Watch Here
What Mantra @hardikpandya7 was chanting which got him wicket 😂😂🤣#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/UZwJQLoePg
— Pranjal Sharma (@chandlerpeeing) October 14, 2023
IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Here are some ineresting posts
🔥🔥🔥#INDvsPAK #IndianCricket what did @hardikpandya7 speak before that wicket…😅 pic.twitter.com/vhX0nwOGsM
— Ashvani Singodiya (@Singodiya21) October 14, 2023
Hardik Pandya Just Before Taking A Wicket 😳#INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/oMYuwblNQe
— Lost Man (@iamaliveX) October 14, 2023
Every ball in this match: #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/QSH37pRm3a
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 14, 2023
Did Hardik Pandya use saliva on the ball before bowling to Imam Ul Haq? Is this allowed? 👀 #WorldCup2023 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/eItDYcXVey
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 14, 2023
Hardik Pandya before bowling – Mahadev Sambhal lena
And he takes wicket on that ball
The Power of Mahadev 🔥#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vr2UEL3Hes
— Aarav (@sigma__male_) October 14, 2023
Hardik Pandya Just Before Taking A Wicket 😳#INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan
#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/lWDZeZarch
— Gyan Pandey (@PandeyHoga) October 14, 2023
Dua worked from Hardik Pandya
He did this just before the wicket 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VwKyCJlRfD
— Rakesh GovindhaRam ™ (@rakeshrams3) October 14, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.