Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • Ind Vs Pak Viral Moment: Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, ‘Recites Mantra’ Before Taking Imam’s Wicket

Ind Vs Pak Viral Moment: Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, ‘Recites Mantra’ Before Taking Imam’s Wicket

During the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match, netizens noticed that Hardik Pandya was talking to the ball and reciting a mantra just before taking Imam-ul-Haq's wicket.

Updated: October 14, 2023 4:51 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

hardik pandya
Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, Recites Mantra Before Taking Imam’s Wicket

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak), World Cup 2023: Yes, the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash is going on at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to field in the big-ticket contest. The ‘Men in Blue’ are looking aggressive and are trying to take wickets faster as possible. Dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, showcased his magic on the field, securing a crucial wicket during the intense 2023 World Cup clash. The electrifying moment took place at the iconic stadium, leaving fans in awe of Pandya’s prowess when he sent Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.

Trending Now

During the 13th over of the match, Imam-ul-Haq appeared to be in good form at the crease, having previously hit a boundary off Pandya. However, Pandya was determined to make a breakthrough. He bowled a remarkable delivery just outside the off-stump. Left-handed Imam-ul-Haq tried to drive the ball, but it took an unexpected turn. The ball grazed the outside edge of his bat, and KL Rahul, the vigilant wicketkeeper, made a safe catch.

You may like to read

IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Watch Here

IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Here are some ineresting posts


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.