Home

Viral

Ind Vs Pak Viral Moment: Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, ‘Recites Mantra’ Before Taking Imam’s Wicket

Ind Vs Pak Viral Moment: Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, ‘Recites Mantra’ Before Taking Imam’s Wicket

During the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match, netizens noticed that Hardik Pandya was talking to the ball and reciting a mantra just before taking Imam-ul-Haq's wicket.

Watch Hardik Pandya Talks To Ball, Recites Mantra Before Taking Imam’s Wicket

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak), World Cup 2023: Yes, the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash is going on at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to field in the big-ticket contest. The ‘Men in Blue’ are looking aggressive and are trying to take wickets faster as possible. Dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, showcased his magic on the field, securing a crucial wicket during the intense 2023 World Cup clash. The electrifying moment took place at the iconic stadium, leaving fans in awe of Pandya’s prowess when he sent Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.

Trending Now

During the 13th over of the match, Imam-ul-Haq appeared to be in good form at the crease, having previously hit a boundary off Pandya. However, Pandya was determined to make a breakthrough. He bowled a remarkable delivery just outside the off-stump. Left-handed Imam-ul-Haq tried to drive the ball, but it took an unexpected turn. The ball grazed the outside edge of his bat, and KL Rahul, the vigilant wicketkeeper, made a safe catch.

You may like to read

IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Watch Here

IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Here are some ineresting posts

Did Hardik Pandya use saliva on the ball before bowling to Imam Ul Haq? Is this allowed? 👀 #WorldCup2023 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/eItDYcXVey — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 14, 2023

Hardik Pandya before bowling – Mahadev Sambhal lena And he takes wicket on that ball The Power of Mahadev 🔥#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vr2UEL3Hes — Aarav (@sigma__male_) October 14, 2023

Dua worked from Hardik Pandya He did this just before the wicket 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VwKyCJlRfD — Rakesh GovindhaRam ™ (@rakeshrams3) October 14, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES