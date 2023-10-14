Home

Ind Vs Pak Goosebump Moment: Watch People Sing ‘Jai-Shree Ram’ At Narendra Modi Stadium

A crowd of more than 1 lakh people sang ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at the top of their voices at the Narendra Modi Stadium during India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 clash and a video of the goosebump moment has gone crazy viral on social media.

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak), World Cup 2023: Yes, the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan clash is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss, and India chose to field in this high-profile contest. However, a stunning moment was witnessed during the match, which could give any Indian goosebumps. The DJ at the stadium played the song ‘Jai Shree Ram’ from the movie Adipurush, and suddenly, fans inside the jam-packed stadium started singing the iconic song during the break between the two overs. A video clip of this goosebump-inducing moment has gone viral on the internet with the #IndvsPak hashtag.

IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Goosebump Moment: Watch Video



A crowd of over 100,000 people sang ‘Jai Shree Ram’ loudly, and a video of this incident has become incredibly popular on social media. It was a remarkable sight for Indian fans to witness such a large number of supporters singing ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in unison during the India vs. Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Another video which has gone viral is of Hardik Pandya in which he can be seen talking to the ball or reciting mantra before sending Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.

Hardik Pandya, showcased his magic on the field, securing a crucial wicket during the intense 2023 World Cup clash. The electrifying moment took place at the iconic stadium, leaving fans in awe of Pandya’s prowess when he sent Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.

During the 13th over of the match, Imam-ul-Haq appeared to be in good form at the crease, having previously hit a boundary off Pandya. However, Pandya was determined to make a breakthrough. He bowled a remarkable delivery just outside the off-stump. Left-handed Imam-ul-Haq tried to drive the ball, but it took an unexpected turn. The ball grazed the outside edge of his bat, and KL Rahul, the vigilant wicketkeeper, made a safe catch.

IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Viral Moment: Watch Here

