India vs Pakistan: In a Super 12 match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia, India snatched an incredible win from the jaws of what looked like a certain defeat. But thanks to the valuable partnership between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli that the nailbiter landed on the Indian side.
For India, it was a Virat Kohli show who played one of the most remarkable innings, perhaps his best to date as he smashed an unbeaten 82 and help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.
Apart from the Indian players and fans, the food delivery app Zomato joined the party in a unique way. Celebrating India's win and Virat Kohli's stupendous effort, Zomato mercilessly trolled the losing side as they tweeted: "Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat your service."
Needless to say, the tweet attracted many reactions from various quarters.
