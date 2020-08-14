The 74th Indian Independence Day is just around the corner and the nation is gearing up to celebrate the day. To mark the celebrations this year, the Indian Tricolour will be hoisted at the iconic Niagara Falls in Canada for the first time ever on August 15. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: 10 Interesting Facts About Indian Tricolour Flag You Should Know

The flag hoisting ceremony at the world-famous Niagara Falls will take place on the evening of 15 August.

Apart from the Niagara Falls, the Tricolour will also be featured at other significant locations in Canada including over the 553-metre-high CN Tower, Toronto on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day celebrations will be virtual this year. We request you to join us at 10am on our social media handles for live streaming of flag hoisting and to sing our national anthem together. pic.twitter.com/yHGjZGkpWV — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 13, 2020

India’s Consul General to Toronto Apoorva Srivastava told Hindustan Times, “It is a matter of great pride that this Independence Day, iconic locations like Niagara Falls, CN Tower and the Toronto sign will be illuminated in Indian tricolour.”

However, this year, the Indian Independence Day celebrations have moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

In the neighbouring USA too, a leading diaspora group in the US will hoist India’s National Flag at the Times Square on August 15, the first time the Indian tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic New York City destination.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said in a statement that it ‘will be creating history’ on August 15, 2020 by ‘hosting the first-ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square’ to commemorate India’s Independence Day.