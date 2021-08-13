New Delhi: The 75th Indian Independence Day is just around the corner and the nation is gearing up to celebrate the most significant milestone in the country’s history. Independence Day marks the day when India became free from the oppressive British rule, and also a reminder of the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Govt Invites People To Submit Videos Singing National Anthem, How to Participate | Watch

The day is celebrated every year on August 15 with much pomp and fervour and the Prime Minister unfurls the ‘tiranga’ or the tricolour on the Red Fort. The National Flag of India is the pride of all the citizens of the country and represents our hopes and aspirations. The late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called it “a flag not only of freedom for ourselves but a symbol of freedom to all people.”

Here are some interesting facts about the Indian national flag, that everyone should know about