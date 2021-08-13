New York: The 75th Indian Independence Day is just around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate the most significant milestone in the country’s history. Not just Indian citizens, thousands of Indian-Americans in the US have also begun early celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. To commemorate the day, a leading Indian diaspora organisation in the US is planning hoist the biggest tricolour unfurled at the iconic Times Square in New York on August 15. The tricolour will be 6 feet by 10 feet and the height of the pole will be 25 feet, PTI reported.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 13 Interesting Facts About Indian Tricolour You Should Not Miss

Notably, Federation of Indian Associations – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will host day-long celebrations on August 15, starting with the unfurling of the tricolour at Times Square. The first India Day billboard at Times Square will be displayed for 24 hours, the Empire State Building will be lit in the hues of the Indian tricolour and the day will end with a gala cruise on the Hudson River to be attended by top government officials, special guests and members of the Indian-American community.

FIA had hoisted India’s National Flag at Times Square on the country’s independence day last year, the first time the Indian tricolour was unfurled at the iconic New York City destination. FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya said the organisation intends to hoist the tricolour at Times Square every year since the event has its own significance.

“We want to continue this tradition. This year, we are hoisting the biggest tricolour unfurled at Times Square so far,” Vaidya told PTI. Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal will unfurl the tricolour.

Chairman Ankur Vaidya said the Empire State Building will be lit in the Indian tricolour and the Independence Day message will be displayed on the largest Jumbotron at Times Square for 24 hours.

“Today we stand proud of all the people of Indian origin, who made very significant contributions during the pandemic, all over the world. On this special day, we salute the visionaries of modern India for giving us today, a thriving multicultural country and contribution to the entire world,” Bansal said.

The FIA also organises its annual flagship event – the India Day Parade to mark India’s Independence Day in August. Established in 1970, the FIA is among the largest umbrella diaspora organisations.

(With PTI inputs)