New Delhi: To celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Government of India has called upon citizens to submit videos of them singing the national anthem. Notably, the unique initiative commemorated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', has been taken up by the Ministry of Culture for celebrating Independence Day this year to instill pride and unity among Indians all around.

Individuals or groups can register on the official website, rashtragaan.in, and upload their videos. All the videos shared will be compiled into a single video and will be played live on August 15. Top 100 videos will be selected for the song to be launched on TV, Radio, YouTube and social media platforms, according to a statement on the website.

Join the nation in singing #NationalAnthem. Record your video & upload it on https://t.co/kMmTURDJhp and win a chance to get featured in a new song by India's top lyricist & composer. Top 100 videos will be selected to be launched across various medias.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/0fOcEjG9aL — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 11, 2021

According to the notification issued by the GOI, it says, “Get a chance to feature in a new song by one of India’s leading lyricist and composers.”

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Log in to https://rashtragaan.in Select the language. Click on the Proceed button. Fill basic details like name, age, country and state. Record the video and click on the upload button. Each participant will receive a certificate on completion of the process.

The official YouTube page of MyGov India has also shared a video titled ‘Let Us Sing The National Anthem’, giving step-by-step details about the government initiative and how people can participate.

Watch the video here:

The initiative was announced by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat dated July 25 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister said, “ It’s an effort on part of the Ministry of Culture to have maximum number of Indians sing the National Anthem together. For this, a website too has been created – Rashtragan.in. With the help of this website, you can render the National Anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative.”