New Delhi: A youth from Gujarat’s Surat spent Rs 2 lakh to revamp his car on the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. After getting his car revamped, the youth travelled from Surat to Delhi to spread awareness about the initiative being run by the Government of India.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 6,600 Feet Long Tricolour Yatra Taken Out in Haryana | WATCH

Siddharth reached Delhi from Surat in his personal car, which has now become a centre of attraction for people in the capital. On his way, he distributed hundreds of flags to people and requested them to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ mission actively. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Take A Peek Into Indian Freedom Struggle With These Patriotic Museums

Photos and videos of his tricolour-painted car have gone viral on social media. People were seen taking pictures with Siddharth’s car. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Step By Step Guide To Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate Online

Watch the viral video below:

#WATCH | Delhi: A youth from Gujarat spent Rs 2 lakhs to revamp his car on the theme of #HarGharTiranga “To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days… we want to meet PM Modi & HM Amit Shah,” said Sidharth Doshi pic.twitter.com/yC34603HaY — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

“To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days… we want to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Sidharth Doshi told ANI.

Siddharth is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative Har Ghar Tiranga and wanted to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

“We are celebrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranaga’ initiative. I am impressed with our PM Modi ji’s initiative. I wanted to meet PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah and I have sought an appointment too,” Siddharth Doshi told ANI.

In front of Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Siddharth appealed to people to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.