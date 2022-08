Independence Day 2022: Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan sings “Ae Watan” at Times Square in New York, the USA.Also Read - International Cricket Stars David Warner, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy Send Independence Day Wishes

#WATCH | USA: Singer & music composer Shankar Mahadevan sings ‘Ae Watan’ at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted to mark the 76th #IndependenceDay of India#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/vMBPEB36nI — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

