Trending News: As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the feeling of patriotic fervour has filled the hearts of citizens. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who made immense sacrifices to make India free from the British rule and to commemorate India's journey as a free nation.

On the occasion of India completing 75 years of its independence, Indian Army soldiers at the Siachen glacier hoisted the national flag. A video of their Indepedence Day celebration was posted on Twitter by Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army. It has gone viral with over 2 lakh views.

The video shows the Siachen warriors walking across the snow-capped mountain in freezing temperatures to hoist the flag at the highest battlefield in the world. The troops also sang the national anthem at the Siachen glacier after unfurling the tricolour. One of the soldiers also waved the flag as others gave a grand salute.

Watch the viral video below:

