Netizens Mark Independence Day In Unique Ways, A Glimpse Of Online Celebration

This year’s celebration is centered around “Nation First, Always First” as part of the larger “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” festivities.

Netizens Mark Independence Day In Unique Ways.

New Delhi: Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with patriotic fervour and zeal by Indians around the world. Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations by delivering a speech from the iconic Red Fort today, August 15. The day not only marks the country’s freedom from British rule but also serves as a tribute to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for this cause. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion. Some are using social media platforms to showcase the celebrations. Platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) are flooded with posts that include patriotic quotes, remembrances of those who sacrificed for the nation, and well-wishes of “Happy Independence Day.”

We have curated a collection of intriguing posts shared by users on X to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY Celebrating the spirit of independence, where freedom reigns and dreams soar! #IndependenceDay #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/mNtFtBMBVA — ShahMohd Faishal (@ShahMohdfsl4871) August 15, 2023

Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/KF2dkHCYrI — Vishal Tiwari (@VishalT80695690) August 15, 2023

Many many salute to our freedom fighter for whom now we are able to live a happy and peaceful life First flag hoisting of 1947#IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस #IndianFlag Indians Jai Hind #freedom pic.twitter.com/CPG4846wgX — Ravish Kumar (@K06609294) August 15, 2023

Happy Independence Day Everyone, let’s come together stronger than ever & conquer the world ✨ may peace & harmony prevails in our beautiful country.#IndependenceDay2023 #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/0trttbr9MU — (@ShivThakareTM) August 15, 2023

a masterpiece in every sense, border movie is legit the best ever war movie made in india. #IndependenceDay2023#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/HYqWd90BTG — ＲＯＭＥＯ (@iromeostark) August 15, 2023

Independence Day

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech from the Red Fort to mark India’s 77th Independence Day. The PM initiated his address by referring to the citizens as “Parivaarjan” (members of the family). He stated that India is observing the celebration of democracy. Early in his speech, the PM addressed the issue of violence in Manipur. He also discussed the country’s economy and paid several tributes. People across the country are celebrating the day by unfurling the national flag on top of their houses and playing patriotic songs.

