Innocence, Purity, And Truthfulness! This Rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Is Winning The Internet | Watch

A video of a small boy singing the National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana) has also gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today with tremendous zeal and excitement. This year, the theme for Independence Day is ‘Nation First, Always First’ under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and unfurled the national flag.

Many people took part in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the country to mark this special day. Important buildings, monuments, and railway stations are also adorned with hues of tricolor. Amid all this, a video of a small boy singing the National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana) has also gone viral on social media. The video was posted on Twitter by Vertigo Warrior and has garnered over 20K views (and counting). The boy’s cute antics are making the viewers fall in love with this video.

One of the most heart warming renditions of our national anthem. Pure heartfelt emotion.! Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iKvQWvQQij — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) August 15, 2023

In the video, the little boy can be seen singing Jana Gana Mana. Though his pronunciation of the little boy is a little out of place, but you won’t really mind because his cuteness will make watch this clip on loop.

“One of the most heartwarming renditions of our national anthem. Pure heartfelt emotion.! Happy Independence Day,” the video was shared with this caption.

The video has left netizens in absolute love with the little boy. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. See some of the comments below:

Every time a little one sings our anthem with respect… the only response one can give is a smile, hug and a kiss 🥰 — Reshma Shankar (@ReshmaShankar) August 15, 2023

What a cutie! — The InActivist (@_InActivist) August 15, 2023

Cutest gift of independence day❤️ — Divya Bhardwaj❤️ (@Divyaa84) August 15, 2023

