India Among Top 10 Slowest Countries In The World; Full List Inside

India was assigned a congestion level score of 48 percent and a road quality score of 4.5 out of 7.

New Delhi: Moneybarn, the British car finance and loan company recently released a list of the “top 10 slowest countries in the world” for which the researchers assigned each country a score out of 10 based on a number of factors including average congestion level, road quality, traffic index score, speed limit, etc.

India was ranked as the 10th slowest nation in the world out of the total 49 countries with a slow traffic score of 6.46 out of 10. India was assigned a congestion level score of 48 percent and a road quality score of 4.5 out of 7, reports Mint.

The crown went to Peru, which was revealed as the slowest country in the world with a slow traffic score of 8.45 out of 10, an average congestion level of 42 percent, and a road quality score of 3.2 out of 7.

Romania and Israel are the other two slowest countries on the list with a slow traffic score of 7.83 and 7.35 respectively.

The USA, on the other hand, was found to be the fastest country in the world in terms of traffic. The country was assigned a slow traffic score of 2.94 out of 10, a road quality score of 5.5 out of 7, and an average congestion level of just 17 percent.

The USA was followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia on the list of fastest countries in the world. UAE had a slow traffic score of 2.95 and a road quality score of 6 out of 7. Malaysia, on the other hand, had a slow traffic score of 3.63 and a road quality score of 5.3 out of 7.

HERE IS THE LIST OF WORLD’S SLOWEST COUNTRIES WITH THEIR TRAFFIC SCORE

Peru – 8.45

Romania – 7.83

Israel – 7.35

Mexico – 7.20

Latvia – 6.73

Poland – 6.58

Belgium – 6.55

Chile – 6.49

Argentina – 6.46

India – 6.46

