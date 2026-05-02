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Indias daredevils create history by unfurling massive national flag underwater in Andaman and Nicobar

India’s daredevils create history by unfurling massive national flag underwater in Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar Islands set a Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest Indian flag underwater at Swaraj Dweep. Scroll down for details.

(Image: PTI)

World Record: In a major update with respect to the Guinness World Records, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have created a massive standard. This happened after unfurling the largest national flag underwater, which makes it a big achievement in the promotion of tourism, along with adventure. The record was created at Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, which is one of the most popular tourist places in the union territory.

World record at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Guinness World Record was set at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the unfurling of a massive tricolour underwater. The measurements of the flag were 60 metres in length and 40 metres in width. In the world record, as many as 200 divers showed their participation in the event, which includes personnel from the forest department, and marine police, along with trained private divers. The Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) Devendra Kumar Joshi was a participant too in the diving team. He highlighted the involvement of the administration in the initiative, as reported by PTI.

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Why was the world record made?

The officials mentioned that the attempt was done for the promotion of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a global hub for scuba diving and marine tourism in the region. Alongside this, the key initiative aims to show the rich biodiversity of the region, promote tourism on the front of sustainability and responsibility. Furthermore, the objective was to attract international tourists and adventure tourists.

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Is the administration planning another record?

According to the reports, the administration is now planning another attempt at the Guinness World Record by creating the tallest human stack underwater. This world record has been scheduled for May 3, i.e., Sunday.

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Global attention to the island

The event is likely to attract a lot of global attention to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In addition, it’s expected to greatly boost the tourism in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)

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