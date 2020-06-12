India on Friday became the fourth worst-affected country due to the pandemic as it added around 10,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day and surpassed the UK‘s tally to record 2,97,535 Covid-19 cases so far. Also Read - Twitter Asks Critical Questions on Migrant Crisis-Lack of Ventilators as Crores Spent on Amit Shah's Rally For West Bengal Election Campaign

With a record highest single day spike of 10,956 cases, according to data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India tipped UK which has 2,92,860 cases. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: 'We Are United,' Says Ashok Gehlot, Accuses BJP of Horse-trading in Rajasthan

A total of 396 people died in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 8,498, the Health Ministry data said. Also Read - Lockdown Won't be Re-announced in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray Clarifies

For the fourth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,47,194) remained higher than the active ones (1,41,842).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total inching close to the one lakh-mark with 97,148 cases, including 3,590 deaths and 46,078 recoveries.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (38,716) and the national capital with 34,687 Covid-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 22,032 cases and 1,385 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (12,088), Rajasthan (11,838), Madhya Pradesh (10,241).

In a little over a week, seven states have shown renewed surge as the lockdown was further eased — Maharashtra (sindle day spike has doubled), Delhi (added over 1,800 new cases), Tamil Nadu, Haryana (three-fold), West Bengal , Jammu and Kashmir (nearly doubled) and Uttar Pradesh. India is now just over 2,000 cases less than the 3-lakh mark.