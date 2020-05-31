Kindness for kindness just got proven as a video currently trending viral, shows kurta-pyjama clad Muslims of Bihar offering food to Shramik train passengers of Mizoram, during brief halt in Begusarai. This new video comes at the heels of another one which showed Mizos on board a Shramik special train sharing their food with flood victims in Assam, who were stranded near the rail tracks. Also Read - Viral Video: Internet Goes Heart-Eyed Over 91-Year-Old Grandpa Making Dalgona Coffee as Instructed by Grandchildren
Melting at the heart-warming sight, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and netizens lauded the people of Bihar for their gesture. The video is believed to be from the small town of Qasba located in Begusarai, Bihar. Taking to his handle on Twitter, Zoramthanga shared the video and captioned it, "Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness. #India is beautiful when flooded with #Love (sic)."
Twitterati too gave digital pats-on-the-back to fellow citizens. While one user wrote, “WOW!!! Train left from Delhi to Mizoram. Unfortunately, Mizo ppl didn’t get food/water. Train stopped in BIHAR (signal) and the villagers offered food to all. Mizoram CM thanked BIHAR for this (sic)”, another tweeted, “@ZoramthangaCM this is the real soul of our great country #India, that helping others even we have very less for ourselves! Our love and gratitude for the #Mizo brothers and sisters and for the Good #Samaritan of #Begusarai Bihar! Together we can achieve anything! (sic)” and yet another lauded, “What you sow, so shall you reap! In first video, Mizo students and residents who are coming from Bangalore helping flood affected Muslim community in Assam & in second video some Muslim peoples in Bihar provided foods to same Mizos who are on their way home. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic).”
Truly, it is this feeling of love and brotherhood that will nip all negativities in the bud and take us places!