Home

Viral

India-Pak match: Disadvantage of living with Indian in UK video goes viral as Indian man teases his Pak flatmate | Watch

India-Pak match: ‘Disadvantage of living with Indian in UK’ video goes viral as Indian man teases his Pak flatmate | Watch

India vs Pakistan match: India won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Feb 15. During this, a video of two flatmates has gone viral. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @ali.raza7968 (videograb)

Viral News: The India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match happened on February 15. It was one of the most anticipated ones by people from both countries. After India won the match, people took the social media platforms by storm with their posts. With videos circulating from both countries, one stood out for all the right reasons. It showed a man making rotis in the kitchen when his flatmate entered and started laughing. The two are living in the United Kingdom, and the moment has caught everyone’s attention. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features two flatmates living in the United Kingdom. As and when India won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on February 15, a man entered the kitchen and began to laugh. If you’re still wondering what’s so special about the video, it’s the fun banter between the two, as they hail from India and Pakistan. In the rivalry between the two countries, the video has stood out as the man who cooks rotis in the kitchen goes ahead to say that this is what happens when India wins the match, and you’re living with Indian people.

It clearly means that the man who is speaking about the problem is a Pakistani. The video was shared on Instagram with the text overlaying, “Disadvantage of living with Indian in UK #PakvsindiaDukh…”

Also Read: AI India Summit 2026: ‘Vendors not accepting UPI payments’, say visitors as they flood social media complaining about event’s mismanagement

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali raza (@ali.raza7968)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Divided by the match, united by the rent…”

Also Read: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s wholesome appearance with daughter goes viral; internet asks, ‘if she’s made him watch KPop’

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Love from India …. Happy to see you guys together”, and another wrote, “That’s some good roti skills you got.”

The third comment read, “He’s so sweet I would’ve danced and teased sooooooo much more”, and one said, “Very bad… do it again.”

One user stated, “United by rent”, and another said, “The laugh was contaigious.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.