India Pakistan clash: Just like in almost every sphere of professional life, there comes a time in the life of every sportsperson to call it a day, i.e., retire from the highest rung. The latest example is the champion tennis player Roger Federer. Similarly, in the sub-continent, it is the game of cricket that walks away with the winner's trophy, and if the game involves the arch-rivals India and Pakistan, then the match itself gets bigger than the title unless, of course, the two neighbors slog it out for the same. Both countries have produced some world-class players who are legends in their own league.

In fact, they have been so good that they are highly respected and followed outside their countries as well. Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan are three names from India who have not only impressed their generation of players and patrons alike but also the following generations.

The same can be said about Ramiz Raja, Aamir Sohail, and Shoaib Akhtar, nicknamed the "Rawalpindi Express", from Pakistan.

The six above-mentioned cricketers have retired from the game and are occasionally or frequently seen, read, and heard either as commentators or analysts.

The “Super Six” was recently spotted in a déjà vu video that has surfaced on social media. Déjà vu because here two three-a-side teams are as usual competing against each other, yes, the epic India-Pakistan clash. The match is on the lines of Super Over the only difference is that here we have Super Delivery. The scorecard is marked as Team Blue vs Team Green.

Watch the video

2007 bowl out flashbacks 😂 pic.twitter.com/eQOy3YoaRd — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 17, 2022

The players from the two teams might be fighting like crazy on the field for reasons obvious but off the field, they do display camaraderie that more than surprises many from either side of the border and around the world.