‘India se hoon’: This young man’s sweet gesture at Japan metro wins hearts, viral video inside

It is rightly said that Kindness is the best form of humanity. No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. And this viral video is proof! A short video of a young man helping an elderly Japanese commuter at a metro station in Japan has been circulating on several social media platforms. It all started when an elderly Japanese man was seen lying on the road, having fallen and was bleeding. Meanwhile, no one reached out to help him despite seeing the old man bleeding.

Soon, Rana and his friends immediately stopped to help the injured man. They gave first aid to stop the bleeding. Afterwards, the man felt comfortable and offered money to Rana. The offered money was a form of token of gratitude. Meanwhile, Rana did not accept the money and mentioned that it went against his personal values to accept money for a simple act of help.

