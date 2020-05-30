“Migrant workers – eyes shut, political prisoners – eyes shut. You are willing to hear the case on changing the name from India to Bharat?” an agitated Twitter user sarcastically asked on the micro-blogging site as news of Supreme Court hearing the plea of amending the Constitution on June 02, broke the Internet. Enraged at the “priorities” of the highest court of the country amid COVID-19 pandemic and migrant crisis, netizens channelised their reaction in memes and dramatically expressed themselves on social media handles. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Gandhi Mahal Restaurant in Minneapolis Set Ablaze Amid Protests Yet Owner Only Wants Black Man's Murderers Behind Jail
Claiming that it will "instill a sense of pride in our own nationality", a plea sought a direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'. The petition was listed for hearing on Friday but now, as per a notice uploaded on the Supreme Court website, this matter is listed for hearing on June 2 before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.
Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the users reacted on the same though with a tinge of humour and sarcasm. While one user wrote, "Supreme Court to hear plea striving to shift name from India to Bharat in Indian constituion. While other valuable judgements are lined up for earshot. Law students, Article 368 be like: (insert image of using harpic as eyedrop)" sic, while another tweeted, "Honest question How does changing the name from India to Bharat "instil sense of pride in nationality" English name to a Hindi name helps the situation? Does it help the countless suffering migrants or eradicates poverty or reduces unemployment?? (sic)" and yet another lashed, "The Germans never changed their name to Deutschland. The Japanese never changed their name to Nippon. The Spaniards never changed their name to Espana. Why? Because they don't have the Inferiority Complex of sticking onto the past like the Indian Right Wing has (sic)."
Article 1 of the Constitution deals with name and territory of the Union. Claiming that such an amendment will “ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past”, the plea, filed by a Delhi-based man, sought a direction to the government to take appropriate steps to bring amendment, to the effect that “the same refers to the country as Bharat/Hindustan, to the exclusion of India”.