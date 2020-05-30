“Migrant workers – eyes shut, political prisoners – eyes shut. You are willing to hear the case on changing the name from India to Bharat?” an agitated Twitter user sarcastically asked on the micro-blogging site as news of Supreme Court hearing the plea of amending the Constitution on June 02, broke the Internet. Enraged at the “priorities” of the highest court of the country amid COVID-19 pandemic and migrant crisis, netizens channelised their reaction in memes and dramatically expressed themselves on social media handles. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Gandhi Mahal Restaurant in Minneapolis Set Ablaze Amid Protests Yet Owner Only Wants Black Man's Murderers Behind Jail

Claiming that it will “instill a sense of pride in our own nationality”, a plea sought a direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’. The petition was listed for hearing on Friday but now, as per a notice uploaded on the Supreme Court website, this matter is listed for hearing on June 2 before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde. Also Read - Zaira Wasim Trends on Twitter as She Leaves Social Media After Using a Quran Verse to Allegedly Justify Locust Attack

Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the users reacted on the same though with a tinge of humour and sarcasm. While one user wrote, “Supreme Court to hear plea striving to shift name from India to Bharat in Indian constituion. While other valuable judgements are lined up for earshot. Law students, Article 368 be like: (insert image of using harpic as eyedrop)” sic, while another tweeted, “Honest question How does changing the name from India to Bharat “instil sense of pride in nationality” English name to a Hindi name helps the situation? Does it help the countless suffering migrants or eradicates poverty or reduces unemployment?? (sic)” and yet another lashed, “The Germans never changed their name to Deutschland. The Japanese never changed their name to Nippon. The Spaniards never changed their name to Espana. Why? Because they don’t have the Inferiority Complex of sticking onto the past like the Indian Right Wing has (sic).” Also Read - 'Close Your Legs': Judge's Advice to Woman, For Prevention of Sexual Assault, Costs Him His Job

Law students, Article 368 be like: pic.twitter.com/qdkucnV4Kg — Aishwarya (@_____aishwarya_) May 30, 2020

Does it help the countless suffering migrants or eradicates poverty or reduces unemployment??https://t.co/mMbjxxI9NF — Anuj Sardesai (@SardesaiAnuj) May 30, 2020

The Spaniards never changed their name to Espana. Why? Because they don’t have the Inferiority Complex of sticking onto the past like the Indian Right Wing has. https://t.co/fU9oT6cYxc — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 30, 2020

They love this nonsense. Form over content. Is it more important than giving meaning to the promise of the constitution? Smoke and Mirrors https://t.co/ZioNXT40HA — Abhaydd (@baahosh) May 30, 2020

You are willing to hear the case on changing the name from India to Bharat? Are you fucking kidding me? What sort of a Supreme Court is this?@MHaroon @joshioz @Jyotsnabusybody @DingaOfficial @human_lyfe @nerdyTerrorist https://t.co/W3W2a7t6b8 — Schlau Katze | ಜಾಣ ಬೆಕ್ಕು (@Die5chlauKatz3) May 29, 2020

I request supreme Court of India to stop plea of changing names from India to Bharat, if someone don’t get sense of pride now he will never get sense of pride after changing name also. If we change now then it will cost so much money and I think we should step together #stopplea — Amit Redhu (@aalsi07) May 30, 2020

June 2 : Thousands of migrants in Bharat suffer due to hunger and thirst. Name may change. Headlines will be the same. Sort your priorities, O Supreme Court of India. 😒 https://t.co/PIKjV116ih — Andy (@apostolicandrew) May 30, 2020

When migrants were walking back from India to Bharat the Supreme Court was sleeping. Now it has woken up from its slumber and will hear a petition renaming India to Bharat. — National Security Budweiser (@NSB37288713) May 30, 2020

During this pandemic crisis when many businessmen, self employed & unorganised poor labourers lost livelihood, some are busy engaged in name changing task A case to be heard in Supreme Court for changing name ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ I as millions was born & live a proud ‘Indian’ — Santhosh Kumar (@santhoshpaliath) May 29, 2020

The Supreme Court if it decides in favor, should simultaneously close down all colonial bungalows used by MPs MLAs as well as President and VP and Governors and provide them with huts located in poorer neighborhoods to reflect Bharat. That will instill pride in our leaders — Malcolm Lobo (@msjlobo) May 30, 2020

Article 1 of the Constitution deals with name and territory of the Union. Claiming that such an amendment will “ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past”, the plea, filed by a Delhi-based man, sought a direction to the government to take appropriate steps to bring amendment, to the effect that “the same refers to the country as Bharat/Hindustan, to the exclusion of India”.