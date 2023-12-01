Home

Candle Light T20I? No Electricity At Raipur Stadium Hosting India Vs Australia Match Today

The stadium in Raipur has an outstanding bill of Rs 3.16 crore, due to which the electricity connection at the stadium was cut five years ago.

Raipur: India and Australia are going to lock horns today at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium. Ahead of the fourth T20 international match, another hurdle has emerged that can hamper the enjoyment of the spectators as there is no electricity in parts of the stadium. The reason for the big glitch is that the bill hasn’t been paid since 2009. Notably, the stadium authorities have an outstanding bill of 3.16 crore, because of which the electricity connection at the stadium was cut 5 years ago. However, after the request of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, a temporary connection was installed, but this connection only covered the spectators’ gallery and boxes. The major floodlights during the match today would need to be run using a generator.

According to Raipur Rural Circle in-charge Ashok Khandelwal, the Secretary Cricket Association has already applied to increase the capacity of the temporary connection of the stadium.

The Temporary Connection

As per reports, the current capacity of the temporary connection is 200 KV. An application to upgrade the current connection to 1 thousand KV has been approved. The work to upgrade the connection has not begun yet.

Protest By Athletes

An uproar was witnessed by the athletes in 2018 when they were participating in a half-marathon realised that there was no electricity supply at the stadium. After the massive uproar, it was announced that the electricity bill hadn’t been paid since 2009, and had gone up to Rs 3.16 crore.

Maintenance Handed Over To PWD

After the construction of the stadium, its maintenance was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD), while the remaining expenses were to be borne by the Sports Department. The two departments have been blaming each other for the unpaid power bill.

The electricity company sent several notices to PWD and Sports Department for clearance of dues, but no payment has been made yet.

Three international cricket matches have been organised in the stadium since the power connection was cut in 2018.

