‘If India Wins…’ Chandigarh Auto Driver Promises Five Days of Free Rides for Passengers

India vs Australia World Cup 2023: Cricket fever in India is more than a passion; it’s a national fervor! From streets to stadiums, the enthusiasm for cricket creates an electrifying atmosphere, igniting emotions, conversations, and celebrations across the nation. Anil Kumar, an auto driver in Chandigarh, pledges to offer complimentary rides in his auto for five days if India wins the World Cup. “Our team is performing well. I will offer free rides for 5 days. India will win today…,” Anil Kumar was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 – Meet The Players

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav. Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

