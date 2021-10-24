India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: With India and Pakistan all set to face each other on the pitch of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24) in Dubai, fans from both countries couldn’t just keep calm and have already started sharing hilarious memes and posts on social media platforms. Not only this, even the hashtag “#TeamIndia” started trending on micro-blogging platform Twitter right from today morning and fans all across the globe have also started pouring in their best wishes for their teams ahead of ‘The Match’.Also Read - T20 WC: Brian Lara Reckons it is a World Cup For India to Lose; Backs Virat Kohli & Co to Make Semi-Final

The India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today (October 24) starting 7:30 pm IST. Having won all the 5 previous encounters against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, India is expected to consolidate that lead and make it the sixth win in a row. Also Read - T20 WC: Manoj Tiwary Predicts Virat Kohli-Led Indian Will Beat Pakistan in Dubai

A fan from India who went to Dubai to watch the match LIVE and support the Indian tigers in the field said, “It’s a high voltage match. Till now it’s a record that we haven’t lost against Pakistan. I am hoping that India will repeat the 2007 win (2007 ki Jeet India Karega repeat). I came here with full enthusiasm to cheer for the Indian team.” Meanwhile speaking to reporters, a Pakistani fan said, “I am feeling happy that the IND vs PAK match is happening. From my heart, I pray that Pakistan should win but MS Dhoni is my favorite. I hope that Pakistan will win this time so that Pakistan people can also celebrate.”

Let’s have a look at the memes and wishes from social media users all around the world who shared their thoughts to keep the spirit up for today’s India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match:

To cheer up my #TeamIndia I made a mini #T20WorldCup trophy using Icecream sticks. Wishing All the best for #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/d7xQtour8c — Manoj Kumar Sahoo (@artistmanoj566) October 24, 2021

The collective hype and euphoria before an India-Pakistan World Cup game is just thrilling to witness. The day becomes one where everything is done just to be in preparedness for the game. Got a feeling the game will live up to the hype today 🤞#INDvPAK #CricketTwitter — Ishaan Ahluwalia (@IshAhluwalia) October 24, 2021

Waiting to see such brilliant catching by Pakistan. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/agX6lNFTz9 — Gajender (@gajender00) October 24, 2021

Pakistan waalo, wapas TV todne ke liye ready ho jao kyunki jeetega toh India hi.#MaukaMauka #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Samay Ashar (@samayashar10) October 24, 2021

