New Delhi: A video that is showing an Indian American student, aged around 14-15, being bullied by a much bigger stronger White student has gone viral sparking anger and condemnation on social media. The video is supposedly shot and shared by classmates from Coppell Independent School District (Coppell ISD). It is learned that the Indian boy, identified as Shaan Pritmani, is "punished" with a 3-day In School Suspension (ISS) for being "in an altercation with another student".

The video, shot on May 11 in Texas, shows Shaan Pritmani, sitting with his face towards the camera while the White student approaches from behind. The White boy leans over Shaan and asks him to get up, using, what sounds like the F expletive. Shaan refuses but the White student continues to harass him and puts his shoulder around his neck as if trying to choke him. Then, he puts his elbow on Shaan's neck and starts pressing it. Shaan grabs the White boy's hand and pushes him away. This further infuriates the White boy and he again presses Shaan's neck with his elbow from behind and then with both hands forms a chokehold and pulls Shaan down to the floor.

When Shaan tries to get up he is again pressed down forcefully. All through the incident, a section of students can be heard cheering and jeering.

It’s a video circulating in WA. Apparently happened at Coppell school. IMO, victim would have died by asphyxia or permanently paralyzed neck down spending rest of life in wheelchair or could have other longterm consequences. @Coppelisd, @CoppellPolice,@AmerAcadPeds pic.twitter.com/LfXkWjEERm — Sunil Thummala MD (@TX_neurologist) May 15, 2022

A change.org petition is also being circulated to demand action from the school and bring awareness about bullying.

Following the viral clip, Tracy Fisher, candidate for TX SBOE from District 14, shared an official statement by Coppell ISD that “bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values.” In another tweet, she wrote: “What we can say is that this incident is being investigated and addressed by the school and the district according to the CISD Student Code of Conduct. We have policies and procedures in place that we are following.”

However, according to the petition started by Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja, her son is being punished by the school for the bullying. She says the school called them and informed them that their son had been in an altercation with another student. “The school stated that Pritmani was at fault and received a 3-day ISS, while the aggressor only received a 1-day ISS,” the petition says.

When Pritmani’s classmates shared the video of the assault with them, informing them that their son is not at fault, they reached out to school authorities, “shared the evidence and requested a reassessment,” the petition says. In response, the school told them that while they had seen the video, “there will be no change in the course of action,” the petition says. “The Coppell ISD SRO officer refused to file a citation because school administration asked it not be written, as there have been too many bullying complaints lately,” the petition added.

Sonika notes in the petition that her son’s aggressor in the video “is on the wrestling team and can be seen carrying out a very dangerous carotid restraint on Shaan’s neck.” Noting that “this technique restricts blood flow to a person’s brain by compressing the sides of the neck where the carotid arteries are located,” she says her son “appears to briefly lose consciousness at the end of the neck choke maneuver.”

She continues: “Due to lack of support from the Coppell ISD and Coppell PD to correctly handle this assault, we are demanding that the aggressor be removed from my son’s school immediately,.” She stresses that her son “should never have to take a class, interact, or pass the hallways with this aggressor ever again.” And that he “should be able to continue his school experience, friendships and extra-curricular activities with zero worry of ever having to cross paths with this student again. He does not feel safe.”

