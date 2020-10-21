A search was underway for an Indian-American professor who has been missing for 10 days after a hike to Mount Rainier in Washington state. Also Read - Gay Couple Who Wed in The US Approaches Delhi HC, Seeks Recognition Of Marriage Under Foreign Marriage Act

The 33-year-old Sam Dubal, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Washington, was last known to be hiking the Mother Mountain Loop out of the Mowich Lake Trailhead, The American Bazaar reported on Tuesday.

According to authorities at the Mount Rainier National Park, Dubal had departed for the hike October 9 and was due out the following day.

After he was reported missing on October 12, rangers at the National Park sent out several teams, in coordination with the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.

Dubal had joined the University of Washington’s Department of Anthropology as an assistant professor last June. According to his sister, UC Hastings law professor Veena, Mount Rainier National Park rangers have found Dubal’s car.

My brother is missing. He went camping overnight on Friday night in Ipsuit Creek and Seattle Park in Washington State. He was supposed to be back on Sat. Rangers found his car and are looking for him. If anyone is hiking or camping in the area pls be on the look out. His…1/ pic.twitter.com/aLRWLACboL — Veena Dubal (@veenadubal) October 12, 2020

“My brother is missing. He went camping overnight on Friday night in Ipsuit Creek and Seattle Park in Washington State.

He was supposed to be back on Saturday (October 10). Rangers found his car and are looking for him. If anyone is hiking or camping in the area pls be on the lookout,” she said on Twitter.

Other friends of Dubal have also put out social media posts asking for help and information.