Indian-American businessman Rahul Dubey, who had opened the doors of his Washington DC home to over 70 people demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd, has been hailed among the Heroes of 2020 by the TIME magazine. TIME described Dubey as “The Man Who Gave Shelter to Those in Need.” Also Read - 'Rahul Dubey is an American Hero': Twitter Hails Indian-American Man Who Sheltered 75 Protesters From Police During George Floyd Protests

”On June 1, as demonstrators filled the streets of Washington DC to protest the killing of African-American Floyd, Dubey was home, not far from the White House. After a 7 PM curfew, he noticed crowds in the street outside as “police had set up barricades seemingly to trap protesters, and were pepper-spraying those who remained. Dubey decided to take action”, TIME said.

Dubey, who has been living in Washington DC for the last 17 years, accommodated a large number of people in his house with some adjusting on the couch, some finding space in the rooms, while some were gratified to get rest even on the ledges of the bathtub.

A report in TIME said Dubey claims police officers made several attempts to breach his sanctuary that evening: posing as protesters trying to get inside, and attempting to intercept the pizza delivery he had ordered for his houseguests. The move to open his door was driven by instinct, Dubey says nearly six months later. It’s what was needed.

As the news of his kindness and generosity spread, people on social media had saluted his efforts to save his fellow citizens. Even Rahul Gandhi had tweeted about him.

Thank you Rahul Dubey for opening your heart and your home to the weak and the oppressed.https://t.co/L5pCf7bXVV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2020

Rahul Dubey is an American Hero "I'm not a hero, I opened a door" is what heroes say when fascists rule the streets. Rahul Dubey: I know and honor your name — John M Bennett (@JMB1122AZ) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey took dozens of protesters into his home and sheltered them overnight while police waited outside to arrest them. Repeatedly refused to let the cops in. This morning they were able to leave freely. Be like Rahul. Don't cooperate with police thugs. https://t.co/B9QLop5TXT — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 2, 2020

”If you had seen what was going on in front of my eyes, there was no choice. People were getting pepper-sprayed and beaten and slammed to the ground. I hope that my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are,” Dubey was quoted as saying by WJLA news.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck as he gasped for breath. His death triggered nationwide violent protests with a section of the protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

(With PTI inputs)