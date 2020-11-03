Leh: Despite being deployed in the harsh weather conditions in Eastern Ladakh, Army doctors achieved a major feat on October 28, as they successfully performed an appendix surgery at an altitude of 16,000 feet. Also Read - Any Attempt to Change Status Quo Along LAC in Ladakh is 'Unacceptable': Jaishankar

The surgery was performed on 28 October by a team of three doctors including a Lt Colonel, a Major and a Captain on a soldier. Notably, the affected soldier could not be evacuated by a chopper due to weather conditions, so the doctors performed emergency surgery.

“The surgical team from the field hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the appendix at freezing temperatures at a height of 16,000 feet in a dug-in at a Forward Surgical Centre (FSC) in extreme conditions,” Army sources confirmed.

Despite the adversities faced by the doctors in performing the surgery, the operation was successful and the patient is stable now, they informed. Sources also said this is one of the few such successful surgeries conducted by the Army doctors in the forward areas as the Indian Army’s field hospitals are fully functional and are performing specialised treatment for extreme winter-related issues faced by troops deployed in the icy conditions along the LAC.

Why is it a major feat?

Many on social media lauded the efforts of doctors while one user explained why conducting surgery at such an altitude is a big deal.

“General public may not understand why it is a big deal! To say in simple words High altitudes have Low atmospheric pressure and low oxygen concentration, All medical pieces of equipment are calibrated at sea atmosphere, so readings will be wrong and the patient has a high risk for Desaturation,” the user wrote.

The forward areas of the Indian Army in Eastern Ladakh is one of the harshest places to serve, particularly because of the extreme weather conditions in the region.

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has made several trips to the forward locations to ensure that the troops are provided with proper clothing and habitation for fighting the winters as they are already engaged in conflict with the Chinese.

(With Agency inputs)