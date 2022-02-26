As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine and its invasion into the country enters Day 3, social media users are trolling an Indian astrologer who earlier predicted that the Russia-Ukraine crisis won’t develop into a war.Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Woman Confronts Russian Soldier, Asks ‘WTF Are You Doing Here?’

Anirudh Kumar Mishra, an astrologer by profession, had predicted that there wouldn’t be any war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine. In his tweet from January 27, Mishra wrote, “There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine.” Also Read - Anonymous Hacker Group Declares Cyber War Against Russia, Takes Down Govt Websites

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared military strikes on Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday, February 24. Also Read - 'Nobody Can Stop Russia': Blind Psychic Baba Vanga Had Predicted Vladimir Putin Would Rule The World!

With the recent developments, the astrologer’s inaccurate ‘prediction’ has now caught the attention of the Twitterati. His tweet soon went viral and Twitter users started trolling him and even making memes and jokes about him. Mishra has now restricted his Twitter profile and his tweets are available only to his followers.

Here are some of the tweets about his Russia-Ukraine prediction: