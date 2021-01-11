New Delhi: Former Tata Sons chairman and well-known industrialist Ratan Tata is not only famous for his leadership skills and vision towards development, but also for his simplicity, humbleness as well as his. Despite being born in a wealthy family and leading his life as a successful business leader, Tata has never let go of his mantra of living a simple life. To give an example of his simple lifestyle, the first thing that comes to one’s mind is his retirement home named ‘Cabins’ at Mumbai’s Colaba area. Also Read - Small Change, Big Difference! Bhubaneswar Transport Department Changes Bus Timings to Help Boy Reach School on Time

This sea-facing house is not at all fancy but purely elegant and white. The three-storied house is located opposite Colaba post office and is divided into seven levels and also has an infinity pool at the top. The levels are covered in glass windows from ground to ceiling. The pretty bungalow is built 13.5 metres above the ground on a sprawling 13,350 square feet plot.

The blissful bungalow has been designed keeping the icon's interests in mind. As he is known for being a voracious reader and avid swimmer, there's also a study on the ground floor, which has provision for spacious libraries.

Another main attraction of Cabins are its gyms. The bungalow also has a media room and master bedroom in the second floor while the third floor has a open-to-the-sky deck and a lounge along the pool. And, the ground floor consists of a living room, a kitchen, a study and a bedroom, all of them lifted a few feet above the ground.

Albeit simple in appearance, ‘Cabins’ is undoubtedly one of the costliest homes in India, priced at a whopping Rs 125 -150 crores. Therefore, we can definitely assure you that taking a look at this blissful paradise will definitely make you believe in your simplicity goals.