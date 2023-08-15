‘Jai Hind’: Indian Coast Guard Hoists Tiranga Underwater To Mark Independence Day | Watch

Home

The clip showcases Indian Coast Guard personnel standing underwater with pride and paying their respects to the national flag.

New Delhi: Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with patriotic fervour and zeal by Indians around the world. Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations by delivering a speech from the iconic Red Fort today, August 15. The day not only marks the country’s freedom from British rule but also serves as a tribute to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for this cause. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion. The Indian Coast Guard elevated the grand celebrations to another level by hoisting the national flag underwater, leaving the internet stunned.

New Agency ANI shared the video with the caption, “Underwater hoisting of the national flag by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on Independence Day.”

Watch This Video Of Indian Coast Guard Personnel Here:

#WATCH | Underwater hoisting of national flag by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on Independence Day (Video source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/SPGsU3HxDj — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

This video was shared earlier today and since being posted, it has accumulated over 131.8k views and received more than 7,000 likes. The amazing post also prompted X users to express their views in the comment section, while others praised the ICG personnel by filling the comments section with fire emoticons.

Here’s What People Are Saying About Icg Personnel:

“A proud moment for us,” an X user wrote.

“Jai Hind,” the second user commented.

“Our crowning achievement of 2023, folks,” said the third user.

“Proud of our Army and nation,” fourth added.

“Bharat mata ki jai,” expressed a fifth.

Another video that netizens are liking is of Burj Khalifa. The video of the Tiranga being displayed on the world’s tallest building while the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ plays in the background, has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

X user ‘Mufaddal Vohra’ took to the microblogging site and shared the video, giving goosebumps to many. “Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!,” the caption of the post read.

Watch Here

Independence Day

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech from the Red Fort to mark India’s 77th Independence Day. The PM initiated his address by referring to the citizens as “Parivaarjan” (members of the family). He stated that India is observing the celebration of democracy. Early in his speech, the PM addressed the issue of violence in Manipur. He also discussed the country’s economy and paid several tributes. People across the country are celebrating the day by unfurling the national flag on top of their houses and playing patriotic songs.

