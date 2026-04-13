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Indian company marks 50 years with Arijit Singhs special concert, viral video takes over internet- Watch

Indian company marks 50 years with Arijit Singh’s special concert, viral video takes over internet- Watch

A special performance by Arijit Singh at a company’s milestone celebration has gone viral, capturing attention with energetic crowd moments and standout musical highlights.

HCL Group marked a major milestone as it completed 50 years of journey with a grand celebration that quickly grabbed attention online. The event turned into a memorable night with music, energy and emotional moments as employees gathered to celebrate decades of growth and success. The highlight of the celebration came when Arijit Singh took the stage and delivered a powerful live performance that instantly connected with the audience. Videos from the event started spreading across social media platforms, showing crowd reactions, lights and atmosphere that reflected the scale of celebration and legacy built over the years.

What made this 50-year celebration so special?

A celebration was organised as a private event for employees where the entire atmosphere was filled with excitement and pride. Arijit Singh performed some of his most loved songs, creating an unforgettable experience for audience present at the venue. Viral clips show people cheering singing along and capturing moments on phones. Online users reacted strongly with many calling the performance next level and praising the energy of event.

Check out viral video of Arijit Singh from event here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhas Nigam/ Dr. Sakshi Nigam (@spoonofflavours)

The presence of founder at the special event

Founder Shiv Nadar was also present during the celebration which added emotional value to the milestone. In one of viral videos, he was seen greeting audience while sitting on wheelchair among attendees creating heartfelt moment for everyone present. His presence reminded people of humble beginnings and long journey that company has completed over five decades.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Verma (@rrss_officials)

About HCL

HCL Group started journey in 1976 with small setup focused on calculators and microprocessors. Over years it expanded into global technology brand with strong presence across multiple countries. Today company stands among leading IT service providers with massive workforce and global operations showing steady growth over decades.

Why Arijit Singh’s performance became viral?

Performance gained traction not only because of music but also due to scale of event and emotional connect with audience. Arijit Singh is known for soulful voice and strong fan base which helped clips trend quickly online. His stage presence along with crowd energy created visuals that people loved sharing across platforms making event widely talked about.

More about Arijit Singh

On 27 January 2026 Arijit Singh announced retirement from film playback singing ending his 15 year journey in Indian cinema. He said creative fatigue and desire for artistic freedom pushed him away from repetitive commercial work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

He now plans to focus on independent music through his independent label Oriyon Music and return to classical roots while still completing pending film commitments which have released like Border 2, O Romeo and Dhurandhar: The Revenge which continue to dominate charts.

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