A man in Rajasthan's Kota proved that anything is possible in India and his latest online order is proof of the same. While placing his order online, the man's desi way of explaining his address in the 'shipping/customer address' section and Flipkart's response to the same left Twitter in splits.

A user Mangesh Panditrao recently shared the picture of a delivery package on his Twitter handle which escalated hilariously across the micro-blogging site. The reason was that the address in the shipping section read, "448 Chaoth mata mandir, mandir ke samne aate hi phone laaga lena mein aa jauga (448 Chaoth mata temple, come in front of the temple and call me, I will come), Shivpura".

The package was ordered by Udayveer Shaktawat in Kota and the picture was captioned, "Indian eCommerce is different (sic)."

Indian eCommerce is different. pic.twitter.com/EewQnPcU5p — Mangesh Panditrao (@mpanditr) July 7, 2020

While the post in itself was hilarious, Flipkart’s response was enough to make netizens double down with laughter. Sharing the picture on their own Twitter handle, Flipkart captioned it, “Taking ‘Ghar ek mandir hai’ to a whole new level! (sic)”

Taking ‘Ghar ek mandir hai’ to a whole new level! pic.twitter.com/uuDoIYLyId — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 9, 2020

Quick to respond, the netizens added their own digs to it. While one wrote, “@JeffBezos be wondering how would drones in the future deliver such demands (sic)”, another commented, “This is as much Indian it can get (sic)”

Is the Universe trying to tell me something… pic.twitter.com/UaJwC4PhBj — Strongest कडी निंदा (@asapscrapme) July 8, 2020

@JeffBezos be wondering how would drones in the future deliver such demands — Shikhar Anand (@am_shikhar) July 7, 2020

This is as much Indian it can get. — Kireeti Varma (@KireetiVarma) July 7, 2020

“Phone laga lena, mein aa jaunga” as a service.🤣

build this. Bezos bhai or Mukesh bhai will buy this. — Shashank (@shacrw_) July 8, 2020

@vajrayudha11 “Whats in a name?” Shakespeare. “Whats in an address” Indian customers 😉 — ವಿಕಾಸ ಆಕಳವಾಡಿ (@vikas_akalwadi) July 8, 2020

This definitely reminds us of the innovative addresses we used to bluff in our friend’s slambooks!