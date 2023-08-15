Home

Watch: Iconic Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour On I-Day, Day After Pakistani Meltdown

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the world’s tallest building lit up as the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, plays in the background.

Iconic Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour On I-Day | Photo: X @Mufaddal Vohra

Dubai: Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with grandeur across the nation and by Indians around the world. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion. Several other countries also participate in the grand celebration in their own unique way. United Arab Emirates (UAE) also celebrated India’s Independence Day by lighting up Burj Khalifa in Dubai with tricolour. The video of Tiranga displaying on the world’s tallest building as the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ plays in the background, has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

X user ‘Mufaddal Vohra’ took to the microblogging site and shared the video, giving goosebumps to many. “Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!,” the caption of the post read.

Watch The Video Here

Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/K6sxXODZhI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2023

Pakistani Meltdown

This happened merely a day after a ruckus was created by Pakistanis in Dubai. A viral video depicted a scene where a large group of Pakistani nationals in Dubai expressed their frustration after the Burj Khalifa did not display the Pakistan flag. The video showed a crowd gathered near the Burj Khalifa at midnight, expecting that the iconic structure would be illuminated with their national flag’s colours. Unfortunately, this anticipation was met with disappointment as the expected display did not materialize.

However, the Pakistan flag was displayed at the Burj Khalifa on August 14th and was shared Burj Khalifa’s official X and Instagram pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

The video was shared with the caption that read:

“#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate The Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Wishing the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as you celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation. May the future hold even greater success and happiness for all Pakistanis. Happy Independence Day!”

Independence Day

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech from the Red Fort to mark India’s 77th Independence Day. The PM initiated his address by referring to the citizens as “Parivaarjan” (members of the family). He stated that India is observing the celebration of democracy. Early in his speech, the PM addressed the issue of violence in Manipur. He also discussed the country’s economy and paid several tributes. People across the country are celebrating the day by unfurling the national flag on top of their houses and playing patriotic songs.

