Indian group’s Chaiyya Chaiyya reel on Vietnam Train Street on social media, draws backlash | Viral video

A group of Indian tourists was seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya on Vietnam’s popular Train Street in a viral video that sparked backlash online, with many social media users criticising the act as inappropriate and embarrassing.

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Indian tourists are back in the spotlight for dancing on Vietnam's Train Street. Image Credit: shweta131289/Instagram

Indians love to dance and sing when they visit a foreign land. They consider it to be a representation of their culture, but many a time their enthusiasm tends to backfire. Something similar occurred with a group of Indian tourists travelling in Vietnam.

A video of Indian tourists dancing on Vietnam’s famous Train Street has sparked criticism as the internet accused them of reinforcing negative stereotypes about Indian travellers abroad.

What happened in Vietnam?

A video shared by a Mumbai-based jewellery brand owner, Shweta Jain, has gone viral on social media, where she can be seen dancing with her friends on Vietnam’s famous Train Street.

In the video, Shweta was seen dancing with her friends to the Bollywood hit Chaiyya Chaiyya at Train Street in Hanoi, a popular attraction known for its tight railway lane lined with cafes and houses.

The video carried the caption, “Vietnam ke Train Street gaye aur Chaiyya Chaiyya nahi kiya toh kya Train Street gaye,” a playful nod to the famous Bollywood song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, which was filmed atop a moving train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Jain (@shweta131289)

The post was shared with the caption, “Filmy heart, global streets.”

How did the internet react?

The video spread on the internet like wildfire and has garnered more than 1,600 likes on the social media platform Instagram. It has received backlash from the internet due to its content.

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One of the users wrote, “Kar ye rhe h sharam mujhe aari hai (They are dancing, I am feeling ashamed).” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Tell you are an Indian without telling you are Indian.”

A third wrote, “Vietnam visa restrictions to follow.” Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, “2nd hand embarrassment is real. Please don’t do it again.”

Indian tourists perform garba on Vietnam airport tarmac

A group of Indian tourists has sparked debate online after a video showed them performing Garba on an airport tarmac in Vietnam, with many social media users saying it was not the place for such behaviour.

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The clip has gone viral across Instagram, Reddit, X, and other platforms. It appears to show several travellers dancing in a circle near a parked VietJet Air aircraft. The performance took place either shortly before boarding or after passengers had disembarked.

In the video, members of the group can be seen performing traditional Garba steps in an open section of the tarmac while other passengers nearby stop to watch. Some travellers continued walking through the area as the dance carried on beside the aircraft.