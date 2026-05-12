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Indian Idol fame Mohd Danishs Aaigiri Nandini performance goes viral; internet calls it divine | Watch

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish’s ‘Aaigiri Nandini’ performance goes viral; internet calls it ‘divine’ | Watch

Mohd Danish’s soulful rendition of 'Aaigiri Nandini' has gone viral, with social media users praising the devotional energy and emotion in his performance. Scroll down to watch the video.

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish (Images: screengrabs from Instagram/mohd.danish.official)

Viral news: The popular singer, Mohd Danish, is popularly known for his journey on the singing show, Indian Idol. The singer’s name is once again making the rounds on social media. It’s for his electrifying performance, and the listeners are now saying that they felt a deep spiritual and emotional connection. The musical presentation of ‘Aaigiri Nandini’ has gone viral. Now, the users are praising his voice, the intensity of performance, devotion, and the emotions he brought to the stage. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features the singer Mod Danish while performing ‘Aaigiri Nandini’, which is a devotional hymn. It’s dedicated to the goddess Durga, and the video has widely spread across social media platforms like Instagram. The viewers were super quick to present their reactions and praise the emotional depth in the performance.

When many individuals said that the performance gave them goosebumps, some described the feeling as not less than ‘divine’. Alongside this, the amalgamation of classical intensity and emotional expression in the voice has taken the singer’s songs to wider audiences, beyond his usual fanbase.

The rendition of Mohd Danish is circulating on social media, and it has struck a chord online. It’s for the feeling behind it as Danish seems fully immersed in the music while singing on the stage.

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Viral post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohd Danish (@mohd.danish.official)

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “This is what I call a dedicated artist,” and another wrote, “Goosebumps bro! Serious goosebumps!”

The third comment read, “Your voice brings another level energy within the room… It’s truly divine.”

The video has been widely shared on X and people are sharing their reactions.

Pure goosebumps performance filled with power, devotion, and unmatched energy. “Aigiri Nandini” in the soulful voice of Mohammed Danish is a beautiful reminder that devotion through music rises above every divide. This is the real spirit of India where culture… pic.twitter.com/VZxHcBaK8x — Pooja sharma (@poojakaushik08) May 12, 2026

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