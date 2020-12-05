New Delhi: A 25-year-old jeweller based in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, has earned a place in the Guinness World Records for ‘the most diamonds set in a ring’. Called “The Marigold – The Ring of Prosperity”, the floral-shaped ring is encrusted with 12,638 diamonds (38.08 carat) and weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces). However, the jeweller, Harshit Bansal, has no plans to sell his record-breaking design just yet. Also Read - Dhanteras 2020: Here Are The Jewellery Picks For Dhanteras

According to an AFP repot, the designer described his audacious creation as a dream project saying, "It's wearable and comfortable." He said that he got the idea two years ago while studying jewellery design in western city of Surat, India's diamond hub.

Bansal said, "My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this."

THE MARIGOLD – The ring of prosperity Renani Jewels achieved the title of “Most Diamond in a Single Ring” awarded by… Posted by Renani Jewels on Thursday, 3 December 2020

Bansal who owns Meerut’s Renani Jewels, further added that he always aimed at making customised jewellery and this design was a challenge of sorts. “The work on the ring started in 2018 and it was completed by February 2020,” he said.

Issuing a statement on the record, his company said that each tiny petal in the ring’s eight-layer flower design was unique. “We have no plans of selling it right now,” Bansal said. “It’s a matter of pride for us. It’s priceless.”

The previous record for the most diamonds set in a ring determined by Guinness, also set in India by a Hyderabad-based jeweller, and was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.

A TOI report said, “Each and every diamond was specially tested and all of them are of EF colour and Very Very Slightly Included (VVS) clarity. These are the best qualities of diamond used in jewellery worldwide. The ring is certified by International Gemological Laboratory (IGI) which is one of the most prestigious labs for diamond jewellery certification globally.”