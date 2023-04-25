Home

Indian Man Designs Tandem Bike For Multiple Riders: Watch

People are always up to something or the other as they want to create something new and useful.

This is a handy vehicle as several people can ride it at a time and it is non-polluting.

People are always up to something or the other as they want to create something new and useful. The video we are sharing with you shows one such creation which is making waves on social media. It is a tandem bike with the capacity to seat more than two riders. Perhaps it is used as public transport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Prajapti Sandeep Prajapti (@offical_sandeep_bdt23)

This is a handy vehicle as several people can ride it at a time and it is non-polluting.

The video has drawn comments from users. Sharing a few with you.

A tandem bike is a form of a bicycle designed to be ridden by more than one person. The term tandem refers to the seating arrangement (fore to aft, not side by side), not the number of riders. Tandems can reach higher speeds than the same riders on single bicycles, and tandem bicycle racing exists.

