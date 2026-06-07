‘Not as rich as it sounds’: Indian man on Rs 1 crore salary in New York City | Viral video

In a video shared on Instagram, Yash Sharma pointed out that taxes and high rent significantly reduce the value of a Rs 1 crore salary in New York. He also compared it with earnings in India, sparking conversation about the gap between gross pay and real living costs.

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An India-born US resident, Yash Sharma, has triggered debate online after sharing a video explaining the real value of a Rs 1 crore annual package in New York. Image Credit: yash.please/Instagram

An Indian expat in the US, Yash Sharma, has shared his perspective on why a Rs 1 crore salary in New York City may not offer the lifestyle people expect. In an Instagram video, he cited heavy taxes, rent, healthcare, and living costs, saying these significantly reduce take-home earnings. He added that, in his opinion, someone earning Rs 25–30 lakh annually in India might end up feeling more financially satisfied than a Rs 1 crore earner in New York.

An India-born US resident, Yash Sharma, has triggered debate online after sharing a video explaining the real value of a Rs 1 crore annual package in New York. He pointed out that although the salary looks substantial, a significant chunk is lost to taxes and other deductions before it reaches employees.

Sharma breaks down the living costs in New York City

In a viral video on the social media platform Instagram, Yash Sharma shared how even earning a Rs 1 crore salary will not be enough for living in New York City. He said in the video, “The truth is something else, because here, federal tax, state tax, New York City tax, Social Security and Medicare mean thirty-five to forty per cent of your package of one crore just went to tax.”

But taxes, he argued, are only the beginning.

According to Yash Sharma, rent in New York City eats into a significant share of monthly earnings. He claimed that apartment rentals can range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month, making housing one of the costliest commitments for working professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Sharma | The Uno Reverse Guy (@yash.pleasee)

Beyond rent, daily life in the city comes with added financial pressure from healthcare, transportation, groceries, insurance and other essential expenses. “Now, if you have to live in New York, you will have to rent a house here, and the rent of a house here can be stopped at two to three lakh rupees,” he added.

According to him, “I feel a Rs 25 lakh salary in India can make someone happier than a Rs 1 crore package in New York.” He shared the video with the caption, “The dark side of a Rs 1 crore package in New York (USA).”

Internet reactions

Amassing over 494,000 views and 22,500 likes, the video has gained significant traction on social media. Many users related to his perspective, which highlights how income figures can be misleading without considering the cost of living. A ‘high’ salary doesn’t always translate into the same standard of living across cities.

“Grocery is expensive… from cutting hair to electric and plumbing work is also expensive,” one user wrote in the comment section. Another user jokingly wrote, “There is no Blinkit, Swiggy, or Zomato. You have to do all the household chores yourself.”

Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “On top of that, you are completely on your own, managing the house and work.”