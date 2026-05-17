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My favourite day: Indian man shows UKs corporate culture with while painting railings at the zoo | Viral

‘My favourite day’: Indian man shows UK’s corporate culture with while painting railings at the zoo | Viral

An Indian man hailed UK's corporate culture via a video on social media. He was seen painting railings at the local zoo during his company's Volunteer Day.

Indian man shows UK's corporate culture. Image Credit: @shutter_world_stories/Instagram

Working in the corporate mostly means sitting in a chair all day long. Now, an Indian man living in the United Kingdom has shared a glimpse of corporate practice that left him appreciating workplace culture in the country. For him, one workday turned into a unique experience outside the office, giving him a new perspective on corporate culture.

The man shared a video on Instagram showed him at the zoo during his office’s Volunteer Day where he can be seen painting railings with his colleagues.

Painting railings at the zoo

The video was shared on Instagram by the username, @shutter_world_stories, with the caption, “In UK corporate culture, a “Volunteer Day” (also called Volunteering Leave or Community Day) is a company benefit where employees are given paid time off to do charity or community work.” It showed the man painting zoo railings during his office’s Volunteer Day in the United Kingdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shutter_world_stories

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He shared that ever since coming to the UK, he had done many unusual things that he never imagined doing back in India. As part of Volunteer Day at work, he was assigned to paint railings at a zoo along with his colleagues. He further stated that UK’s corporate culture is his favourite.

He said, “I really like the UK’s corporate culture, and this day is my favorite day when it’s our Volunteer Day and we go somewhere outside to help another organization. Although it’s for a social cause, it helps build good team bonding, and if we are going with another team, it helps with good office networking. And instead of sitting in front of the computer every day, it’s better to go out and do some other type, a new type of work, and get a new experience. So today, we painted this entire railing.”

Internet reacts

The internet reacted positively to the video. One of the users wrote, “Bahut Acha hai, mujhe Bhut Acha lga (Very good, I like this a lot)”. Another person wrote, “Absolutely, amazing in this so many things is done simultaneously. I think, let all of this happen in India too.”

A third user wrote, “Niceeeee very nice.” Meanwhile, a fourth wrote, “Muzhe bhi karna h bhya volunteer, lkin job nhi dera yaha ka corp culture (I too want to volunteer work, but the corporate culture here is not giving me a job).”

What is Volunteer Day?

Volunteer Day is observed by corporates in certain countries including the United Kingdom where employees get a paid day off to do charity or community work. These are used to give the employees time away from their desks and help them bond. In some cases, different teams go off together which helps them bond and create connections.

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