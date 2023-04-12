Home

Indian Man Sings ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ In USA, Locals Are Enthralled: Watch

Indian music has created a mark the world over.

Indian movies and songs are a rage in many countries.

Viral Video: I am not being conceited here because it is a fact that we Indians have created a mark for ourselves the world over right from the ancient arts and science dating back to the Vedic era to the popular culture as celebrated by Indian cinema and songs.

One video is going viral on social media in which an Indian man is seen singing the popular Hindi song “Maan Meri Jaan”, sung by King, in the USA in front of the locals there and they are awe-struck by it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ₙₖ (@shakesprod)

Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor’s movies and songs created a rage in the then USSR (Soviet Union) and the process just goes on.

As for the video, it is shared on Instagram by Shakes Kripalani on his Instagram handle shakesprod with the caption, “Singing to ! Click FOLLOW if you want MORE.”

The post has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

yuktigaur03′, “OMGGGG YOUUUU . One of my fav song and you did it justice. Need a cover soon ❤️❤️”

adiakhileshsingh, “Lakho ache gaane the, bhai ko yhi mila”

imram_26, “L for the choice of song”.

_darpan_27_, “Sorry but auto tune toh nhi hai n yeh”.

abhinand.__10, “How sweet it feel”

i_m_manisha777, “Omg your voice is really amazing ✨ you nailed it ❤️ I really really so much like your voice❤️✨☺️”

gratfeel, “Kuch samajh nhi aya hoga unhe sirf munde hila rahe the”

pankajrawat319, “You’re doing good. ”

