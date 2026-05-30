‘Big step in right direction’: Indian man spots Kesar mangoes in Costco, New Jersey; How much are they being sold for?

A video of an Indian man spotting Kesar mangoes at a Costco store in New Jersey has gone viral on social media. He called it a big step for Indian delicacies.

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Kesar mangoes are now available in Costco Wholesale in New Jersey. Image Credit: aashishchandratreya/Instagram

Mangoes are not just a fruit but more like an emotion for Indians. But it can be difficult to get your hands on any Indian variety of the fruit if you are living in a foreign land. Now imagine an Indian man’s surprise when he found India’s Kesar variety lining the shelves of a US wholesale shop, Costco in New Jersey.

A video of an Indian finding cartons of mangoes has gone viral on social media. The video has caught the attention of mango lovers, especially Indians living abroad who often miss the taste of home during the summer season.

Man finds Kesar mangoes in US

A video, shared by Aashish Chandratreya, has gone viral on social media, where he finds boxes of Indian Kesar mangoes on sale at Costco in Edison. Thrilled by the discovery, he announced that Indian mangoes had arrived at Costco in Edison. He went on to praise their taste, saying that no other mangoes offer the same flavour and quality as those grown in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashish Chandratreya (@aashishchandratreya)

A step in the right direction

Calling it a milestone for lovers of Indian cuisine in the US, the man said Indian Kesar mangoes had finally made their way to Costco stores in Edison and several other locations across New Jersey.

He acknowledged the role played by the Indian Consulate in Seattle in facilitating the move and expressed his appreciation. Although the mangoes were previously available through specialty stores, he said seeing a retail giant like Costco stock them was a major achievement and a positive development for the promotion of Indian delicacies abroad.

What is the price of the mangoes?

According to the video, a box of Kesar mangoes, labelled as a product of India, is priced at $19.99 (approx. Rs 1,899) at Costco. Each box contains 4 pieces. Sharing the clip, the creator expressed delight at spotting Indian Kesar mangoes at Costco. The caption highlighted how encouraging it was to see a large retail chain offering the iconic fruit and noted that the four-mango pack size was perfect for customers looking for quality over quantity.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered attention on social media. One of the users wrote, “Indian mangoes are unmatched in taste!!! So happy that we have that comfort taste here finally!!” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Did any see in New York Costco?”

A third user wrote, “bro is just accustomed to india mangoes, any asian mango is equally good.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Too small too costly.”