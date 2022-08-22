Mumbai: These days, police departments of different states are upping their social media game by churning out creative tweets and epic responses. As we all know, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police is absolute gold and a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, puniest and cheekiest tweets on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for driving home some really hard hitting messages in an effort to raise awareness about several issues. This time, the topic is of cyber security which has become a global issue and with millions of cases registered everyday. In its recent picture, the department made a reference to the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking and its host Sima Taparia. To spread awareness about cyber security, the post used a Sima Taparia dialogue and it aptly fits their message.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Woman Compares Crowded Streets of Toronto To Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Netizens Say LOL True. Watch

“When we see people using their partner’s name as their password:..” reads the caption. A picture of Sima Taparia reads, “I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that.”

SEE THE VIRAL IMAGE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Users loved the creative message, and poured praises in the comments section. One user said, “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message.” Another commented, “Omgeee this is epic meme.Loving it.” A third wrote, “Ommmggg wow.”

See other reactions:

