New Delhi: India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 15, 2022). The feeling of patriotism is filling the hearts of citizens. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices to make India free from British rule and to commemorate India's journey as a free nation.

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister's ninth independence day address to the nation from the Red Fort. Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day, for the first time after becoming President of India.

Many monuments and government offices are all decked up in tricolour marking the grand celebration. On the eve of Independence Day 2022, monuments and government buildings were illuminated in colours of the national flag to mark the occasion.

Here are some visuals of how Indian monuments and government buildings were lit up on Sunday evening to celebrate 75 years of Independence:

India Gate, Delhi:

#WATCH | Delhi: India Gate gleams in tricolour an evening before the country celebrates its 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/utw4PRpR0w — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

New Parliament Building:

Delhi | Bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building, lit up in tricolour on the eve of 76th Independence Day of country pic.twitter.com/cvAwqS6qjY — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), Kolkata:

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Old Parliament Building:

#WATCH | Rashtrapati Bhavan, Old Parliament building illuminated on the eve of 76th Independence Day of India pic.twitter.com/5Te4mrCgGY — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

DRDO conducts projection mapping at its headquarters:

Delhi: As part of #HarGharTiranga initiative in the 75th year of independence, projection mapping was done at the DRDO headquarters. (Video Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/q1dmPR8YBy — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Supreme Court of India, Delhi:

Delhi | Supreme Court of India adorned in tricolours on the eve of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/B60UYNjuHI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Streets of Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar, Government buildings, state assembly and police headquarters:

#WATCH | Streets of Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar, its Government buildings, state assembly and police headquarters lit up on the eve of the 76th Independence day pic.twitter.com/MhifSwMZyx — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Calcutta High Court, West Bengal:

West Bengal | Calcutta High Court illuminated a day before the country celebrates its 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/9OkG20k0SI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Howrah Bridge & Victoria Memorial in Kolkata illuminate in tricolours for #HarGharTiranga campaign ahead of #75YearsofIndependence pic.twitter.com/a5sephQNCB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Raj Bhawan, Maharashtra:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Raj Bhawan illuminated in tricolour ahead of the #75thIndependenceDay (Source: Governor House) pic.twitter.com/YjNKM1OlRw — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Mubarak Mandi complex, J&K:

Jammu, J&K | Mubarak Mandi complex illuminated with tricolour on eve of the 76th Independence day of India pic.twitter.com/GnLn8fstK0 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Srinagar Airport, J&K: