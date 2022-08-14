New Delhi: India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 15, 2022). The feeling of patriotism is filling the hearts of citizens. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices to make India free from British rule and to commemorate India’s journey as a free nation.Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains at Red Fort on Independence Day Morning
On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister’s ninth independence day address to the nation from the Red Fort. Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day, for the first time after becoming President of India. Also Read - BSF, Pak Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Pakistan's Independence Day. Watch Video
Many monuments and government offices are all decked up in tricolour marking the grand celebration. On the eve of Independence Day 2022, monuments and government buildings were illuminated in colours of the national flag to mark the occasion. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Indore Sets World Record For Largest Human Chain Forming India's Map
Here are some visuals of how Indian monuments and government buildings were lit up on Sunday evening to celebrate 75 years of Independence:
India Gate, Delhi:
New Parliament Building:
Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), Kolkata:
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Old Parliament Building:
DRDO conducts projection mapping at its headquarters:
Supreme Court of India, Delhi:
Streets of Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar, Government buildings, state assembly and police headquarters:
Calcutta High Court, West Bengal:
Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata:
Raj Bhawan, Maharashtra:
Mubarak Mandi complex, J&K:
Srinagar Airport, J&K: