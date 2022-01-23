Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26, rehearsals are in full swing at Rajpath. The Government of India tweeted the video of the Indian Navy rehearsing for R-Day celebrations on Saturday. The video shows the band of Indian Navy personnel, dressed in their uniforms and holding rifles, practicing for the parade march at Vijay Chowk on a Bollywood song.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Full Dress Rehearsal Held At Rajpath. Watch Video

Navy personnel are seen clapping against their rifles and grooving to the tunes of RD Burman and Asha Bhosle’s famous song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Monica, Oh My Darling) from the 1967 film Caravan. Meanwhile, the song is being played by the Indian Navy band with aplomb. The 2.25-minute-long video has received over 3.46 lakh views so far. Also Read - Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal Today: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes To Avoid

It was tweeted with the following caption: “What a sight! This video will definitely give you goosebumps!? Are you ready to witness the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations with us?” The amazing cover of the song by the armed forces will surely give you goosebumps. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Mahatma Gandhi’s Favourite Christian Hymn ‘Abide With Me’ Dropped From Beating Retreat Ceremony Tunes

Watch the viral video below:

What a sight! This video will definitely give you goosebumps!🇮🇳 🇮🇳

Are you ready to witness the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations with us? Register now and book you e-Seat today! https://t.co/kJFkcXoR2K @DefenceMinIndia @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/3WZG30DWQ0 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 22, 2022

Twitter users were delighted on watching the video, tweeted comments such as “lovely,” “superb,” “fantastic”. Here are some of the comments:

